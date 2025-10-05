Mime show based on Palestine issue triggers tension in Kerala's Kumbla school

KASARGOD: A mime show themed on Palestine by students of Kumbla Government Higher Secondary School caused tension in Kumbla on Saturday after a couple of teachers abruptly ended the show when it was staged on Friday, triggering a series of events that ended in General Education Minister V Sivankutty ordering an enquiry into the incident and assuring that the mime will be staged again. District Collector K Inbasekar also ordered an enquiry into the incident.

The Kumbla Government Higher Secondary School conducted a two-day art festival on Friday and Saturday. The last event of the day on Friday was a ten-minute mime by higher secondary students. Three minutes into the mime, the teachers hurriedly pulled down the curtains of the stage, disappointing the students. The mime was based on the conflict in Palestine and the human misery in the country.

Disappointed students raised slogans with a Palestine flag and the teachers cancelled the second day of the art festival scheduled for Saturday.

However, tension prevailed on school premises on Saturday with students federations like SFI, MSF staging a protest. Police had to intervene after the protesters held the headmistress on siege when the school called for a parent teachers meeting. "If the teachers had any issues with the mime, they should have stopped at the rehearsal stage itself," said Irshad Chacko, branch secretary of DFYI, Kumbla unit, demanding action against the teachers involved.