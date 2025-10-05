Mohanlal is the alter ego of Malayalis: Kerala CM Pinarayi

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a Central Stadium that overflowed with people and praise, the Kerala government on Saturday recognised Mohanlal's achievement of winning the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, the highest honour in Indian cinema.

Mentioning almost all of the actor's stellar silver screen performances, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said Mohanlal is the alter ego of Malayalis. "Mohanlal's performances are a reflection of our lives," he said at the 'Malayalam Vanolam, Lal Salam' event in the state capital. Pinarayi also applauded the actor's versatility and achievements beyond cinema.

Responding to the adoration, Mohanlal said that the weight of emotion that he felt today far outweighs what he experienced at the national film awards ceremony, where he was presented the Phalke award. "Whenever I doubted my path, it was the endearing call of 'Laletta' that drove me on," he said. "My every accolade is an award for every Malayali," Mohanlal said, adding that he experienced the highest highs and lowest lows in terms of adoration at various points in his career -- both of which he welcomed.

Veteran filmmaker Adoor Gopalakrishnan said that though he has not worked with Mohanlal, he has great respect for the actor's skills. Adoor, who is the first winner of the Phalke award from the state, also made a passing remark that he did not receive any honour of this magnitude from the state government then.

General Education Minister V Sivankutty presided over the event. Ministers K N Balagopal and G R Anil, actress Ambika, and KSFDC chairman K Madhu spoke at the event. While there was a galaxy of film industry names in attendance, a key attraction was veteran actor Jagathy Sreekumar.