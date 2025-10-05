Sabarimala Karma Samithi lodges theft complaint related to gold cladding row

KOCHI: The Sabarimala Karma Samithi has lodged a police complaint alleging that the loss of gold cladding at the hill shrine amounts to theft, criminal breach of trust and organised looting.

In the complaint lodged with the Sannidhanam police, Samithi general convenor S J R Kumar said the police should register a criminal case and probe the role of the Travancore Devaswom Board, its officials, Smart Creations, Chennai, and the people who received the stolen goods.

Vishva Hindu Parishad state general secretary Anil Vilayil has also filed a similar complaint with the Sannidhanam police.

“It is well evidenced that gold cladding was done at the temple under the sponsorship of Vijay Mallya in 1999. However, the devaswom board handed over the gold-cladded copper plates to Unnikrishnan Potti for repair in violation of the established norms. Now, it has come to light that there was a reduction of 4.541 kg from the original weight of 42.800 kg when the claddings were returned,” said the complaint.

“It is evident that the decision to repair the gold-cladded plates at Smart Creations, Chennai, was taken without inviting a tender and the material was handed over to Unnikrishnan Potti without following the procedure,” it said.