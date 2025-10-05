Sabarimala Karma Samithi lodges theft complaint related to gold cladding row

KOCHI: The Sabarimala Karma Samithi has lodged a police complaint alleging that the loss of gold cladding at the hill shrine amounts to theft, criminal breach of trust and organised looting.
In the complaint lodged with the Sannidhanam police, Samithi general convenor S J R Kumar said the police should register a criminal case and probe the role of the Travancore Devaswom Board, its officials, Smart Creations, Chennai, and the people who received the stolen goods.
Vishva Hindu Parishad state general secretary Anil Vilayil has also filed a similar complaint with the Sannidhanam police.
“It is well evidenced that gold cladding was done at the temple under the sponsorship of Vijay Mallya in 1999. However, the devaswom board handed over the gold-cladded copper plates to Unnikrishnan Potti for repair in violation of the established norms. Now, it has come to light that there was a reduction of 4.541 kg from the original weight of 42.800 kg when the claddings were returned,” said the complaint.
“It is evident that the decision to repair the gold-cladded plates at Smart Creations, Chennai, was taken without inviting a tender and the material was handed over to Unnikrishnan Potti without following the procedure,” it said.
Move to avoid open tender suspicious, says complaint
“So, the entire procedure was part of a criminal conspiracy involving TDB officials and temple thieves,” the complaint stated.
Kumar said the gold claddings disappeared and they were substituted with gold-plated copper in 2019-20.
“It is a clear case of theft which happened with the knowledge and connivance of the TDB officials. It is also on record that two officials accompanied Unnikrishnan Potti to Chennai to hand over the materials to Smart Creations,” he said.
The complaint said it is relevant to note that Potti, who was instrumental in the loss of gold in 2019 was again entrusted with the responsibility of gold covering of the dwarapalaka idols in August 2025, even without informing the Sabarimala Special commissioner.
As per the Devaswom manuals, the TDB is not empowered to take the gold-cladded plates outside the Sabarimala temple. Any repair work has to be conducted at Sannidhanam only. It is irrational to entrust the temple property with Potti who has no experience in gold cladding or gold plating works. The decision to avoid an open tender is suspicious, say the complainants.
The complaint said the Devaswom officials who are the custodians of the temple property have permitted to steal the gold plates by entrusting the works with Potti. He has substituted the gold claddings with gold-plated copper sheets, which amounts to criminal breach of trust, cheating and criminal misappropriation.
In these circumstances, the police should ensure justice to the devotees of Lord Ayyappa by investigating whether the TDB and its officials could be accused of criminal breach of trust or organised theft, said the complaint, a copy of which has been mailed to the state police chief.