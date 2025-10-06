Congress set to announce jumbo KPCC panel

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Congress is preparing to announce a jumbo committee for its state unit, the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC). The final list is likely to be released by Tuesday, though the announcement of district presidents is set to be delayed because of the continuing disputes.

The KPCC president has already submitted the reorganisation list to the Congress general secretary in charge of the state, Deepadas Munsi, and national general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal. On Friday, Venugopal travelled to Delhi to meet Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, who is recuperating after a pacemaker implant.

Party insiders suggest the list will be released this week, if Venugopal happens to be in Kerala, to avoid a scramble for posts. He is expected to hold last-minute consultations with senior leaders before making the announcement.

This time, the total strength of KPCC is set to rise from 62 to 75 members. Apart from KPCC president, three working presidents had earlier been appointed by the AICC. The number of general secretaries may be doubled from 23 to 40 while the number of vice-presidents could rise from four to eight. The KPCC executive is likely to expand to 50 from 22. The treasurer’s post, vacant at present, is expected to go to Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan’s close aide Jyoti Kumar Chamakkala, unless there is a last-minute reshuffle.