E Santhosh Kumar wins Vayalar Award

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Writer E Santhosh Kumar has been selected for the 49th Vayalar Sahithya Award, instituted by the Vayalar Ramavarma Memorial Trust, for his 2024 novel Tapomayiyude Achan. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will present the award on October 27, the death anniversary of poet Vayalar Ramavarma, at the Nishagandhi Auditorium in Thiruvananthapuram, trust officials said on Sunday.

The award comprises Rs 1 lakh and a statuette by sculptor Kanayi Kunhir-aman. The jury was chaired by writer Perumbadavam Sreedharan, with authors T D Ramakrishnan, N P Hafiz Mohammed, and Priya A S as members. Jury member Hafiz said, “One cannot explain how this book was written; it can only be read and experienced.”

“The jury was unanimous in their decision to choose Tapomayiyude Achan,” said Ramakrishnan.

Santhosh said the honour has made him happy, and that it gives him an additional responsibility in regards to his future works.