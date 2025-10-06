Kerala govt preparing for KTU & DUK V-C appointments

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Amid the controversies in the higher education sector, the state government is preparing to appoint new vice-chancellors at the A P J Abdul Kalam Technical University (KTU) and the Digital University of Kerala (DUK). The interview to select the appointment panel of the vice-chancellors is scheduled this week.

The development comes at a point when the governor has filed a review petition in the Supreme Court against its order to form search committees for V-C appointments, which contradicts the UGC regulation and the verdict from the apex court’s full bench.

SC-appointed retired judge Sudhamshu Dhulia will chair the search committee. Other members of the committee -- four each, suggested by the government and the governor -- are from outside the state. The higher education department has received over 60 applications to attend these interviews. The interview for KTU is scheduled on October 8 and 9 and that of DUK on October 10 and 11, at the Mascot Hotel in Thiruvananthapuram.