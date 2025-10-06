Kerala police develop tools to fight child abuse online

KOCHI: The increasing use of smartphones and advanced communication technologies have been linked to a spurt in cyber crimes, especially those involving the sexual exploitation of children. Taking note of the need for modern solutions to weed out culprits in cases involving child sexual abuse material (CSAM), Kerala Police organised a hackathon in the run up to the cOcOn 2025 cybersecurity conference, which led to the creation of two products — ‘Trace an Object’ and ‘Take it Down’, which together are first-of-their-kind solutions developed by a police department in the country.

Speaking to TNIE, Ankit Asokan, superintendent of police for cyber operations, said, “Since 2015, we have cracked more than 350 CSAM cases and confiscated over 2,000 devices. With the advancement of technology, law-enforcement agencies also need to have the tools to crack such cases.

The ‘Trace an Object’ and ‘Take it Down’ services will add teeth to the victim identification task force of the state police. We are the only law-enforcement agency in the country to have developed such solutions to fight child sexual abuse material.”

According to Adarsh Nair, commander (honorary rank), Kerala Police Cyberdome, “Every team worked on developing the solutions. Even the awards reflect this. We recognised teams that were the most creative. Then there was an award for the most unconventional approach taken to develop them.”