KGMOA slams suspension of doctors over Palakkad amputation case

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala Government Medical Officers’ Association (KGMOA) has come out strongly against the suspension of two doctors from the Palakkad District Hospital, calling the move "unjust" and accusing the government of using health workers as scapegoats to deflect public anger.
The Health Department suspended Junior Resident Dr Mustafa and Junior Consultant Dr Sarfaraz following preliminary findings of lapses in the treatment of a nine-year-old girl, which allegedly led to the amputation of her hand. The suspension was issued pending further inquiry and possible disciplinary action.
In a press statement issued on Monday, the KGMOA termed the action "arbitrary" and demanded that the government immediately revoke the suspensions. The association argued that the incident involved a rare medical complication and that there was no evidence of negligence or protocol violation on the part of the doctors.“The attempt to interpret a rare complication as treatment failure and scapegoat doctors is completely unacceptable,” the statement read.
“Two separate expert committees have reviewed the case and confirmed that the doctors provided all possible care and committed no treatment errors,” said Dr Sunil P.K., KGMOA President.
The association further noted that the suspension order cited a violation of treatment protocols, but claimed that no formal orthopaedic emergency protocols have been issued by the Health Department so far.
KGMOA also criticized the broader state of the public healthcare system, pointing to inadequate staffing, infrastructure, and a lack of clear guidelines as persistent issues. It cited the 2024 CAG report, which flagged deficiencies in Kerala's public health facilities, including non-compliance with Indian Public Health Standards (IPHS) norms.
“Government doctors are doing their best under extremely challenging conditions. Instead of addressing systemic failures, the government is targeting individuals to contain public backlash,” said Dr Jobin G. Joseph, General Secretary of KGMOA.
The doctors' body warned that such actions could demoralize healthcare workers and push them towards practicing defensive medicine, ultimately affecting patient care. The association has demanded a comprehensive and impartial investigation into the incident and threatened to launch a state-wide protest if the suspensions are not withdrawn.
The controversy stems from an incident involving a nine-year-old girl who visited Palakkad District Hospital on September 24 with a fractured arm. Following the plastering, her condition deteriorated, and she returned to the hospital on September 30. She was then referred to the Government Medical College in Kozhikode, where doctors identified a blood clot and determined that amputation was necessary.
The girl's family alleged that medical negligence led to the complication, prompting Health Minister Veena George to order an official probe into the incident after it drew widespread public and media attention.