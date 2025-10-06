TDB vigilance interrogates Potti for 2nd consecutive day

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Unnikrishnan Potti, the controversial sponsor of the gold plating at the Sabarimala temple, was questioned by the vigilance wing of the Travancore Devaswom Board for the second consecutive day on Sunday. It is learnt that officers sought information about his financial dealings.

Potti, a priest-turned-businessman, was entrusted by the TDB — in 2019 and this year — with the gold plating of the panels covering the dwarapalaka idols on either side of the sanctum of the temple. Potti is learnt to have told the vigilance that he did not misuse the panels to make money. There were allegations that Potti collected money by exhibiting the panels at Bengaluru and Chennai.

According to Potti, he received copper plates for gold plating in 2019, a claim that has put the TDB in a fix. For the panels given to Potti were supposedly gold-plated ones donated by businessman Vijay Mallya in 1999. During interrogation, Potti said he did the gold plating in 2019 using his money and some donations from friends. After the interrogation, Potti told reporters that truth will prevail. Everything will be proven before the High Court, he said. Potti did not respond to specific questions regarding his involvement.