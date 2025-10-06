Thrissur man held after body found charred over unnatural sex dispute

THRISSUR: A 61-year-old man was arrested in connection with the discovery of a half-charred body at a rented room in Chowannur in this district, police said on Monday.

The arrested accused, Sunny of Chowannur, has a past criminal record and was involved in two murder cases in 2003 and 2005, they said.

Although the identity of the deceased has not yet been ascertained, police suspect the murder occurred following a dispute over unnatural sex.

On Sunday evening, locals noticed smoke coming from the rented room where Sunny stayed. Kunnamkulam police rushed to the spot and found a half-charred body.

Sunny, who had gone absconding, was arrested later that night from the Thrissur Sakthan bus stand.

"Sunny claimed he did not know much about the deceased. He befriended him at a liquor outlet and brought him to his room on Sunday," a police officer said.

According to police, Sunny forced the deceased into unnatural sex. Following a dispute, he attacked the victim, who is suspected of having died from the injuries. Sunny then allegedly set the room on fire using inflammable liquid.