Amid Opposition protest, six bills referred to subject panels without discussion

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Amid protests by the Opposition, the government on Monday introduced six bills in the assembly including a draft legislation to regularise undisputed and lawfully held excess private land. All six bills were referred to the subject committees concerned without discussions.

One of the bills was the Kerala Excess Land in Private Holding (Regularisation) Bill 2025, which aims to provide a certificate of ownership to individuals in possession and enjoyment of excess land, when land records are authenticated through the digital survey going on in the state.

Revenue Minister K Rajan, who introduced the bill, called it “revolutionary”, and said it aimed at simplifying land ownership and avoid unnecessary litigation. It would also free people from red tape by allowing them to apply for ownership of excess land they possessed, he said.