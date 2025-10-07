Amid Opposition protest, six bills referred to subject panels without discussion

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Amid protests by the Opposition, the government on Monday introduced six bills in the assembly including a draft legislation to regularise undisputed and lawfully held excess private land. All six bills were referred to the subject committees concerned without discussions.
One of the bills was the Kerala Excess Land in Private Holding (Regularisation) Bill 2025, which aims to provide a certificate of ownership to individuals in possession and enjoyment of excess land, when land records are authenticated through the digital survey going on in the state.
Revenue Minister K Rajan, who introduced the bill, called it “revolutionary”, and said it aimed at simplifying land ownership and avoid unnecessary litigation. It would also free people from red tape by allowing them to apply for ownership of excess land they possessed, he said.
Another bill referred was the Kerala University of Digital Sciences Innovation and Technology (Amendment) Bill 2025 that mainly aims to alter the composition of the search committee to select vice-chancellors and to make the provisions in conformity with UGC regulations.
University Laws Amendment Bill, No. 3 and 4, that allow VCs to convene meetings of the respective varsity’s executive committee/syndicate/board of management/governing council on the request of one-third of its total members in writing was also referred to the subject committee.
The Malayalam Language Bill 2025, which mandates use of Malayalam for all official purposes, and the Kerala Right to Public Service Bill 2025 relating to electronic service delivery and higher penalty for failure to provide public service were also referred to the subject committee.