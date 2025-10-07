Frustration mounts in Kerala Congress as AICC’s Deepa Dasmunsi slams delay in party reorganisation

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Upset at the prolonged delay in the reorganisation of state Congress, AICC general secretary in charge of Kerala Deepa Dasmunsi openly admitted before Kerala leaders that she has had enough. “I am totally dissatisfied. What is the reason for the delay. It’s unnecessary,” she reportedly told the political affairs committee (PAC) meeting held on Monday.

Multiple Congress sources who were present at the meeting confirmed to TNIE that Deepa was very upset at the “unnecessary” delay. However, she did not respond to queries from this paper.

Meanwhile, according to party insiders, the AICC is likely to announce the new list of KPCC vice-presidents and general secretaries on Tuesday. “The AICC considers Tuesdays and Saturdays auspicious for taking decisions,” a senior leader said.

Though there was demand for a total revamp, including that of KPCC secretaries, state party chief Sunny Joseph clarified that as they could not reach a consensus, it would be announced later. Former KPCC presidents Ramesh Chennithala and K Sudhakaran had approached the high command after the state leadership raised objections to the list the two leaders had submitted. It is learnt that Ramesh had submitted around 30 names and Sudhakaran 20 names. However, the leadership is of the view that it could not accommodate the full list.

Almost all leaders who spoke at the meeting echoed the AICC general secretary’s opinion, and urged the leadership to end the uncertainty and complete the reorganisation soon. “The responsibility is with the leadership. It shows their incapability to implement a decision. They have been preaching about the reorganisation for some time,” said a leader. Shanimol Usman and Benny Behnan were reportedly scathing in their criticism.