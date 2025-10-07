Gold-cladding row exposes lack of inventory on offerings at temples

KOCHI: The controversy over the gold cladding on the dwarapalaka sculptures at Sabarimala temple has snowballed, with the entire episode exposing the absence of an inventory of articles donated by devotees to temples across the state.

It was a report submitted by Sabarimala special commissioner to the Kerala High Court on September 9 this year that triggered the row. It said that the cladded panels on the sculptures were removed and sent to Chennai for restoration without the permission of the court. Sources said the cladding was removed secretly at around 1.30am on the final day of Onam poojas after everyone, including the special commissioner, had left Sannidhanam.

Expressing concern over the incident, the devaswom bench of the HC directed the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) to immediately return the cladding. The board replied that the gold had already been melted for electroplating. The panels were later brought to Sabarimala and will be re-laid on October 17, when the temple opens for monthly poojas.

The special commissioner’s investigation also revealed that the cladding had previously been sent to Smart Creations in Chennai for gold plating on July 20, 2019. A meeting of the TDB board chaired by the-then president A Padmakumar decided to hand over what it termed ‘copper cladding’ to Unnikrishnan Potti, who volunteered to sponsor the process on July 6, 2019.

It may be noted that the entry of devotees was restricted at Sabarimala in 2019 after the women’s entry row, when the hill shrine was totally under the control of police and TDB.