Street dog attacks artist during play, highlighting dog attacks in Kerala

At first, the audience assumed the scene was part of the performance. It was only after it ended that the artist revealed he had been bitten on his feet. “I was playing the scene where my character was trying to help a kid who was being attacked by street dogs. During that scene I had a stick in my hand. But unexpectedly a dog came from behind and bit my leg. I was able to scare the dog off , which saved me from any further attack,” said Radhakrishnan.

He later went to Kannur Medical College, where he received a vaccination. Fortunately, he suffered only minor injuries in the incident. Radhakrishnan said that this was the first time he had ever experienced such an incident. He added that his quick reaction helped prevent the dog’s teeth from piercing his flesh, allowing him to escape without a serious injury.