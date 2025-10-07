Street dog attacks artist during play, highlighting dog attacks in Kerala

KANNUR: A street play in Kandakkai of Mayyil panchayat took an unexpected turn when a stray dog attack occurred during the performance. The incident happened during a one-act play ‘Pekkaalam’ (rabies season), which was being staged as part of an awareness program against street dog attacks, at the Kandakkai Krishna Pillai Library around 7 pm on Sunday. During the play, a sound effect of dogs attacking a child was used as part of the performance.
Mistaking the sounds for a real incident, a stray dog nearby suddenly rushed onto the stage and bit P Radhakrishnan, 57, the artist who was performing.
At first, the audience assumed the scene was part of the performance. It was only after it ended that the artist revealed he had been bitten on his feet. “I was playing the scene where my character was trying to help a kid who was being attacked by street dogs. During that scene I had a stick in my hand. But unexpectedly a dog came from behind and bit my leg. I was able to scare the dog off , which saved me from any further attack,” said Radhakrishnan.
He later went to Kannur Medical College, where he received a vaccination. Fortunately, he suffered only minor injuries in the incident. Radhakrishnan said that this was the first time he had ever experienced such an incident. He added that his quick reaction helped prevent the dog’s teeth from piercing his flesh, allowing him to escape without a serious injury.