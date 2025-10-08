Congress demands Vasavan’s resignation

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Sensing a ‘golden opportunity’ once again in Sabarimala, in view of the gold plate row, Congress will hold a series of programmes and padayatras (foot march) to mobilise masses against the Left government demanding the resignation of the devaswom minister.

KPCC president Sunny Joseph on Tuesday told media that apart from the October 9 protest meeting in Pathanamthitta, the party will take out four padayatras across the state led by senior leaders. AICC general secretary K C Venugopal will inaugurate the October 9 protest meeting.

Like the 2018 Sabarimala protest, KPCC has asked all mandalam committees to light the protest flame and organise marches.

The four padayatras will start from October 15. While former KPCC president K Muralidharan will lead the padayatra which will start from Kasaragod, CWC member Kodikkunnil Suresh will lead the second yatra commencing from Palakkad.

The third yatra from Thiruvananthapuram will be led by UDF convenor Adoor Prakash and the fourth will be led by Benny Behnan from Muvattupuzha.

The KPCC president also demanded that considering the opposition demand the CM should ask the High Court to order a CBI inquiry under the monitoring of the court.