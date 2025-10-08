Forest watcher killed in tiger attack in Gavi

PATHANAMTHITTA : A forest watcher’s body, partially consumed by a tiger, was found from the Ponnampalamedu in the Sabarimala forest area on Tuesday morning. The deceased has been identified as Anil Kumar, 32, a forest watcher in the Periyar Tiger Reserve.

The remains of the body were discovered near the first point on the Ponnampalamedu path. According to forest officials, preliminary investigations revealed that he was killed in a tiger attack.

Anil Kumar, a tribal community member and a resident of Gavi, had left home on Sunday morning to collect forest produce. When he did not return for three days, a search was launched, leading to the discovery of his body.