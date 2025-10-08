Kerala bans sale of all drugs produced by controversial cough syrup maker

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The health department has banned the sale and distribution of all medicines manufactured by Sresan Pharmaceuticals, a Kanchipuram-based company behind the deadly cough syrup, in the state.

The decision comes in the wake of licence cancellation proceedings initiated by the Tamil Nadu Drugs Controller against the company, said Health Minister Veena George. The state has also halted the sale of another cough medicine named Respifresh TR (60ml syrup, Batch No. R01GL2523), manufactured by Rednex Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd., Ahmedabad, Gujarat, after the Gujarat Drugs Controller reported that the medicine failed to meet prescribed quality standards.

The Kerala State Drugs Control Department has taken immediate action, suspending distribution of the syrup across the state. Five distributors in Kerala were handling the product, and all have been instructed to stop its supply immediately. Authorities have warned that strict action will be taken against any pharmacy or vendor found selling the banned medicine.

People in possession of Respifresh TR are advised not to use the medicine under any circumstances, said the minister. Officials confirmed that the drug is not supplied through government hospitals. The minister has also directed officials to take stringent action if medicines for children under the age of 12 are dispensed without a valid prescription.