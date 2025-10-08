Kerala sees sharp drop in caste clashes, crime rates; tops nation in chargesheet filing: NCRB report

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Slashing caste and communal violence, the state recorded only one clash in 2023, sharply down from 26 in 2016 and far below the national tally of 475, the NCRB Crime in India Report noted.

The report reveals a 20% decline in cognizable crimes since 2016. From 7,07,870 cases that year, the number has fallen to 5,84,373 in 2023. Violent crimes too have dipped by 25%, dropping from 13,548 incidents in 2016 to 10,255 this year.

Leading the nation in chargesheet filing, the state has outperformed all other states with a 95.1% rate in IPC cases, far above the national average of 72.7%. Chargesheet filing in cases against Scheduled Castes rose from 62.9% in 2016 to 81.6% in 2023. For Scheduled Tribes, the rate climbed from 79.9% in 2017 to 85.1% this year.

The state‘s pendency rate for unresolved cases stood at just 11.4%, nearly 30% lower than the national average of 29.2%. In 2016, the state’s rate was 13.6%. The state reported a success rate of 96% in tracing missing women and 95.9% for children.