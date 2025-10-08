Kerala Tourism eyes windfall as foreign tourist season kicks off

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala is gearing up for the peak foreign tourist season, with the first wave of chartered flights already touching down in Goa. Industry stakeholders say the state is set to welcome significant arrivals from Russia, Uzbekistan, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Norway and Denmark, even as concerns loom over the ongoing diplomatic tensions between India and the United States.

The US ranks second to the UK in foreign tourist inflow to Kerala, contributing 13.33 percent of total arrivals. Travel operators fear that strained ties between the two countries could affect the numbers this year. In 2024, Kerala recorded 738,374 foreign tourist visits, marking a 13.76 percent increase compared to the previous year.

Sheik Ismail, senior vice president of Concord Exotic Voyages, said that chartered flights have started arriving in Goa and extension tours are being planned to Kerala. He said that there are already bookings from Russia, Uzbekistan, Belarus and Kazakhstan and other European countries and tourists will start arriving in Kerala this month.

“This year bookings are more from these places compared to previous year. We did a lot of marketing at the personal level in these countries. High domestic flight rates from Delhi to airports in Kerala is the biggest challenge. Chartered flights have started arriving in Goa,” said Sheik Ismail.