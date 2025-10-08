Microplastics invade vembanad, traces found in bird droppings

KOLLAM: In what is the first such evidence, researchers have found synthetic fibres in the droppings of Indian cormorants and Oriental darters, both common fish-eating birds of Kerala’s wetlands. The study was conducted at Vembanad lake, a Ramsar site and the country’s largest brackish water ecosystem that supports thousands of resident wetland birds.

Led by zoologist Sarlin Pathissery John and Sandie Morris, the study detected five major types of plastic polymers — including polyethylene, polypropylene, and polystyrene — in the bird droppings. Using advanced spectroscopic analysis, the team found microplastics in every single sample. These polymers are commonly used in carry bags, fishing gear, and packaging materials.

The team adopted a non-invasive sampling method, collecting droppings from nests and roosting trees. On average, the Indian cormorant’s faeces contained 3.32 particles of microplastic per gram, while the Oriental darter’s had 2.27 particles per gram. Fibres were the most common form, indicating pollution from synthetic textiles and discarded fishing lines in the lake’s waters.

“The presence of plastic fragments in bird faeces reflects the pollution profile of the region. Runoff from Alappuzha’s urban areas and fishing activities is carrying microplastics into the lake. The faecal samples show that urban waterbirds are not just victims of this pollution but also vectors that spread it through their droppings,” the study noted.

Sarlin — lead author and head of zoology department at the Fatima Mata National College, Kollam — told TNIE that the findings reveal the extent to which plastic has infiltrated Kerala’s wetland ecosystems.