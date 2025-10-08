NSS keeps studied silence on temple row

KOTTAYAM: As the controversy surrounding the disappearance of the gold cladding of the dwarapalaka (guardian) sculptures at the Sabarimala temple escalates, the Nair Service Society (NSS) has taken a cautious approach, opting for a wait-and-watch strategy.

In a deviation from its usual practice of issuing statements on matters concerning the Hindu community, the NSS leadership has chosen not to make any public statements.

NSS general secretary G Sukumaran Nair told TNIE that there is no need to comment on the matter at this juncture as investigation monitored by both the court and the state government is progressing. “All those responsible for the disappearance of the gold plates must be apprehended and stringent punishment ensured. As the investigation is on, the NSS does not want to comment now. However, the organisation will step in if any deficiencies are observed in the process,” Nair said.

The NSS supremo made his stand clear even as the controversy that erupted shortly after the organisation publicly endorsed the LDF government’s Global Ayyappa Sangamam held last month has put the leadership in a challenging situation. Meanwhile, NSS insiders said the leadership considers the current protests by Opposition parties against the government over the Sabarimala issue as politically motivated.