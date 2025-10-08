Rapid Five: ‘People often ask me if I am taller than Amitabh Bachchan,’ says Hariprashanth M G

How was your experience working with big names in the Malayalam industry, including Mohanlal and Mammooty (in Parole)?



I am not a trained actor, and every role I do is a learning curve. I always enter a set believing that everyone is more experienced than me.

Mohanlal and Mammotty, of course, are full-fledged universities of acting! When working with Mammookka on Parole, I kept missing my timing during a fight scene. He was so empathetic and helped me figure it out. He, in fact, made me comfortable, saying he too used to have similar issues in his early days.



Similarly, during a fight scene with Mohanlal in Malakkottai…, I kept closing my eyes. It was hampering the intensity. He helped me correct it without any qualms.

One can soak up so much from their knowledge by just hanging around them.