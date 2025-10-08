Setback to C K Janu’s bid to join UDF

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: C K Janu’s political party Janadhipathya Rashtriya Party suffered a setback on Tuesday after leaders showed a cold response towards its effort to enter the UDF. At the UDF meeting, chairman VD Satheesan told leaders that he has received a letter from Janu requesting the front to accept its request to be part of it.

However, senior Congress leaders K Muraleedharan and Ramesh Chennithala cautioned UDF leadership against taking any decision. They pointed out that Janu’s party was once a member of UDF and later broke away from the front to join the saffron fold, saying it is not right to welcome a party which had deserted the UDF without any reason. Satheesan told the meeting that he had informed the leaders about the development.

Muslim League leader P K Kunhalikutty told the Congress to take all the parties into confidence on seat-sharing in line with the local body election. It was also decided that winnability would be the primary consideration and rebels would not be entertained.