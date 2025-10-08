Workload, uncertainty over promotion render ‘HM’ unattractive

KOCHI: More than 600 headmaster and headmistress (HM) posts remain vacant in government lower primary (LP) and upper primary (UP) schools across Kerala. Teachers say the post has become increasingly unattractive due to the heavy administrative workload and uncertainties over promotion and service benefits.

In Ernakulam district alone, around 55 to 60 headmasters retire every year, but only about 15 teachers or fewer take up the position, according to teachers’ representatives.

“The post comes with numerous responsibilities, many of which go beyond the school’s scope. Headmasters have to coordinate with government departments such as the local self-government, handle schemes from the state and central governments, and manage day-to-day school administration — all without clerical support,” said Martin Abraham (name changed), a teacher at a government LP school in Ernakulam.

A long-pending court case has also contributed to the shortage. The government’s decision in 2011 to promote teachers above 50 years of age as headmasters was challenged in court.

The Kerala Education Rules (KER) stipulate that promotion to HM requires 12 years of continuous graduate service and passing the Accounts Test (Lower) and the Kerala Education Act & Rules test, under Rule 44A(1).

“With the case pending for years, vacancies began piling up, especially after the Covid shutdown,” said retired headmaster Basel K V, from Alappuzha.

To address the shortage, the state introduced a new rule allowing promotion purely based on seniority, invoking Rule 13B of the Kerala State and Subordinate Service Rules (KS&SSR). This rule exempts officials over 50 years of age with 25 years of service from departmental tests. Promotions were also determined by Rule 27, which establishes seniority as the basis. However, many teachers contest this approach.