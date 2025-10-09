Alappuzha dentist completes fourth Ironman triathlon; earns title of ‘Ironman Doctor’

ALAPPUZHA: Rupesh S, a 45-year-old from Alappuzha, is not just another dentist. When he is not treating his patients in his clinic, Dr Rupesh is thinking about how to conquer waves and mountains.
Over the past four years, he has conquered the Mediterranean Sea, Baltic Sea, Arctic Ocean, and Lake Harku in Estonia and has completed his fourth full Ironman triathlon, cementing his place among a rare league of global endurance athletes. His is a rare achievement for a Malayali.
At the Ironman Barcelona 2025, held on the scenic Mediterranean coast of Spain, Rupesh clocked an impressive 13 hours and 8 minutes, shaving nearly 70 minutes off his previous best. The gruelling event tested every ounce of stamina, demanding a 3.8-km swim, 180-km bicycle ride along the rugged coastline, and a 42.2-km marathon run.
Standing tall at the finish line, draped in the Indian flag, Rupesh was among 3,200 athletes from 101 countries, and one of the very few Indians, to have completed the Ironman triathlon four times. What makes his feat extraordinary is not just the distance he covered, but the balance he maintains in life.
As a dental surgeon who runs his own clinic in the heart of Alappuzha, he manages to juggle an intense professional life, family responsibilities, and months of rigorous training.
"Whether in my clinic with patients or on the race course, I give it everything I have," says Rupesh, reflecting the grit and determination that define him.
The latest success follows a series of remarkable achievements. In 2024, he won the Ironman title at Emilia in Italy, in 2023, he did so in Tallinn, Estonia, and in 2022, he completed the Ironman Kalmar in Sweden in 14 hours and 34 minutes, well within the 16-hour limit. Earlier, he had conquered several Half Ironman (70.3) events, including races in Bintan, Indonesia (2019), Dubai (2022), and Goa (twice).
A founding member and joint secretary of the Athletico de Alleppey Club and president of both the Lions Club of Alappuzha Central and the Rotary Club of Alleppey, Rupesh embodies the spirit of service, passion, and perseverance. His journey has not only put Kerala on the global Ironman map but also inspired countless others to pursue endurance sports. For the people of Alappuzha, he is more than just a triathlete; he is their very own 'Ironman Doctor'.