Alappuzha dentist completes fourth Ironman triathlon; earns title of ‘Ironman Doctor’

ALAPPUZHA: Rupesh S, a 45-year-old from Alappuzha, is not just another dentist. When he is not treating his patients in his clinic, Dr Rupesh is thinking about how to conquer waves and mountains.

Over the past four years, he has conquered the Mediterranean Sea, Baltic Sea, Arctic Ocean, and Lake Harku in Estonia and has completed his fourth full Ironman triathlon, cementing his place among a rare league of global endurance athletes. His is a rare achievement for a Malayali.

At the Ironman Barcelona 2025, held on the scenic Mediterranean coast of Spain, Rupesh clocked an impressive 13 hours and 8 minutes, shaving nearly 70 minutes off his previous best. The gruelling event tested every ounce of stamina, demanding a 3.8-km swim, 180-km bicycle ride along the rugged coastline, and a 42.2-km marathon run.

Standing tall at the finish line, draped in the Indian flag, Rupesh was among 3,200 athletes from 101 countries, and one of the very few Indians, to have completed the Ironman triathlon four times. What makes his feat extraordinary is not just the distance he covered, but the balance he maintains in life.

As a dental surgeon who runs his own clinic in the heart of Alappuzha, he manages to juggle an intense professional life, family responsibilities, and months of rigorous training.