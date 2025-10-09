CAG flags serious lapses in Kerala’s Integrated Financial Management System

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India has unearthed major deficiencies in the implementation of the Integrated Financial Management System – Kerala (IFMS-K), a key e-governance project meant to modernise the state’s financial administration. The audit watchdog's report exposed weak planning, poor documentation, and several system-level lapses that undermined the objectives of transparency and efficiency in financial management.

According to the CAG, the absence of a Service Level Agreement (SLA) between the government and the implementing agency weakened the project’s foundation. Critical documentation related to change requests and actions taken was unavailable, making the government dependent on the system integrator. The report also found that, contrary to the envisaged Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC) model, the National Informatics Centre (NIC) developed modules in a piecemeal manner over eight years, with review meeting decisions being the only reference for further development.

The audit revealed that the department lacked essential records related to data migration, including pre- and post-migration reports, exception reports, and confirmations from treasuries. No acceptance test plan was prepared, there was no secure testing environment, and no professional third-party agency was entrusted with final testing. Out of 251 functional requirements, 100 were not developed.