Decline in birth rate led to drop in no. of students in primary schools: Kerala government

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The drop in birth rate in the state -- from 16.63% in 2006 to 12.77% in 2020 -- has had an impact on the total number of students enrolled in the primary section (Classes 1 to IV) in state syllabus schools, the government informed the assembly on Wednesday.

In a written reply to a set of questions by MLAs K J Maxi , D K Murali, P T A Rahim and G Stephen, General Education Minister V Sivankutty said the number of students in the primary section, that was 14.3 lakh in 2011-12, dropped to 11.8 lakh in 2025-26. However, the sudden rise in the number of students in primary section to 14.18 lakh in 2021-22 was on account of migration of other syllabus students to the state syllabus due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the minister said.

“From 2016-17, it can be seen that there has been a sequential growth in the number of students in Classes I to IV. However during Coivd, the migration of a large number of central syllabus students to the state syllabus was responsible for the huge rise in student numbers in 2021-22,” the minister said.