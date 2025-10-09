From fanmail in blood to soldier's mouth-written letter

World Post Day (October 9) marks the establishment of the Universal Postal Union in 1874 in Bern, Switzerland. In India, the postal service has long been woven into the fabric of everyday life — even romanticised in films and literature. India celebrates National Post Day on October 10 every year, commemorating the founding of the Indian Postal Service in 1854.



Notably, India still holds the record for having the largest postal network in the world, with 1,64,987 post offices — 1,49,164 rural and 15,823 urban.



But the times have brought about a digital shift. Streamlining, officials say, has become necessary. The Telegram service, which once carried both joy and heartbreak across the nation, has quietly faded away. So too has the Book Post. More recently, plans have been set in motion to merge the Registered Post facility with Speed Post.



Several rural post offices now offer emailing facilities, helping people use technology with the support of postal staff. More such changes are on the way.