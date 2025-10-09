Kerala grows greener but carbon stock is declining

KOLLAM: Kerala has recorded a fall in carbon stock over the past six years even as its forest cover has expanded, according to the ‘Environmental Accounting on Forest 2025’ report released by the National Statistics Office (NSO).

The state’s total carbon stock declined from 256 million tonnes in 2017 to 214 million tonnes in 2023. This drop comes despite an increase in the state’s forest growing stock – the total volume of trees – from 152 million cubic metres in 2013 to 169 million cubic metres in 2023.

During the same period, Kerala also registered a sharp rise in forest area, particularly in very dense and open forest categories. The area under very dense forest (canopy cover above 70%) rose from 1,529 sq km in 2010-11 to 2,041 sq km in 2021-22. Open forest (canopy cover between 10% and 40%) expanded from 6,992 sq km to 10,696 sq km.

Experts say this paradox -- more forest area but less carbon stock -- points to deeper ecological problems.

“The increase in trees does not automatically translate into higher carbon stock. Factors like forest degradation, replacement of natural forests with monoculture plantations, and changes in soil quality could be reducing the overall carbon retention capacity,” said Jayakumar C, executive director of Thanal, a Kerala-based environmental NGO.

“The carbon stock is linked to climate resilience. A fall of this scale weakens Kerala’s natural buffer against rising temperatures. Low carbon stock affects biodiversity and makes the region more vulnerable to climate disasters and extreme heat,” he added.

Much of the open forests in Kerala are now dominated by grasses, shrubs, and small trees, Jayakumar pointed out.