Kerala to offer free KSRTC travel for cancer patients undergoing treatment across state

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a significant move aimed at easing the burden on cancer patients, the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) will now provide free travel for those undergoing treatment anywhere in the state, including at private hospitals.

Transport Minister KB Ganesh Kumar made the announcement in the Assembly, stating that the facility will be available on all bus classes below Super Fast class. The KSRTC board is expected to formally approve the decision in its meeting scheduled for Thursday.

KSRTC introduced 50% travel concession for cancer patients undergoing treatment in government hospitals in 2012. But it was limited to ordinary and city fast.

Transport Minister said that KSRTC has improved passenger experience by enhancing amenities.

“We have air-conditioned waiting rooms, provided clean toilets and enhanced the food safety to attract passengers,” he said.

According to him the number of passengers travelling in KSRTC has increased by 22 lakh compared to last year. KSRTC has also increased its revenue by 26 crore in the same period.