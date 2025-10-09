Sabarimala row: Did TDB ignore change of name in warranty?

KOCHI: The Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) maintains that it was forced to depend on Unnikrishnan Potti to re-plate the dwarapalaka idols in 2025 as Smart Creations, Chennai, had issued the warranty in the name of the sponsor in 2019. Experts have contested the claim, pointing out how the Devaswom Board can accept a warranty issued in the name of a sponsor for a property it owned.

Records accessed by TNIE reveal that the same Smart Creations had issued a warranty in the name of the TDB secretary in March 2019 for the gold plating of the doors of the Sabarimala sreekovil.

As the order to gold plate the dwarapalaka idols was a continuation of the previous order, there is little chance of changing the name in the warranty document. Even if the company changed the warranty on the insistence of Potti, the TDB should have demanded a change of name, an official said.