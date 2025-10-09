Three Congress MLAs suspended from Kerala Assembly after protest

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala Assembly on Thursday suspended three Opposition members in connection with the ruckus that broke out earlier in the day.

The suspended legislators, all from the Congress party, are Roji M John, M Vincent, and Saneesh Kumar Joseph. They have been suspended from attending the remaining period of the current session.

The session, which was originally scheduled to end on Friday, has been cut short. In effect, the suspension applies only for Thursday.

The Opposition is currently staging a protest, disrupting the Assembly session, seeking the resignation of Devaswom Minister V N Vasavan and Travancore Devaswom Board president P S Prasanth in connection with the alleged missing of gold-plated copper plates at Sabarimala.