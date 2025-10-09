Ticket sales by October 15 for Argentina’s Kerala match

KOCHI: World champions Argentina, led by superstar Lionel Messi, are set to arrive in Kochi on November 14 for their much-awaited Kerala tour. The team will play a friendly exhibition match against Australia on November 17 at the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium, Kaloor.

According to the event sponsors, tickets for the match will be available from October 15. “Ticket rates are being finalised and will be announced soon,” said Anto Augustine, managing director of Reporter Broadcasting Company, the official sponsor. Plans for a road show in Kozhikode and fan meet events in Kochi are also under consideration, pending official confirmation.

Renovation work to upgrade the Kaloor stadium to international standards is underway and expected to be completed ahead of the match. Officials said efforts are on to utilise the stadium’s full seating capacity for the event. The Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA), which owns the venue, aims to accommodate around 60,000 spectators — significantly higher than the 35,000-40,000 capacity utilised during Indian Super League matches.

The Argentina tour, initiated by the state sports department, is the outcome of discussions led by Minister V Abdurahiman last year. An official announcement on the event is expected from the chief minister within the next two days.