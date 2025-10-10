Fever-induced pneumonia led to Anaya’s death: Report

KOZHIKODE: Nearly two months after the death of nine-year-old Anaya, who was suspected to have succumbed to amoebic meningoencephalitis, the post-mortem report has finally reached the Thamarassery police. The report, received on Thursday, attributes her death to fever-induced pneumonia, though officials maintain that the chemical examination report is still awaited to confirm the precise cause.

Speaking to TNIE, Thamarassery DySP P Chandramohan said, “The delay in receiving both the post-mortem and chemical analysis reports appears to have triggered the anguish of Anaya’s father, Sanoop, who had repeatedly expressed distrust in the earlier preliminary report.” The DySP noted that the Regional Chemical Examiner’s Laboratory in Kozhikode, which handles samples from five north Kerala districts, is overburdened with backlog cases, causing significant procedural delays.

“The chemical examination results will be crucial in establishing the exact medical cause of death. The waiting time is longer because the laboratory prioritises cases based on urgency, and many samples from across Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod are pending,” the officer said. The delay, and Sanoop’s growing frustration over what he perceived as medical negligence, tragically culminated in a violent episode at the Thamarassery Taluk Hospital on Wednesday. CCTV footage has since emerged, capturing the chilling moments leading up to the attack on Dr Vipin P T, casualty doctor at the hospital.

In the footage, Sanoop is seen entering the doctor’s room after instructing his two children to wait outside. One of the children’s school bags, investigators said, contained a concealed machete (koduval), its handle visibly sticking out. Moments later, Sanoop charged at Dr Vipin, inflicting a deep head wound before bystanders intervened and restrained him.