Former Prant Sanghchalak of RSS P E B Menon passes away at 86

KOCHI: Former Kerala Prant Sanghchalak of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) PEB Menon passed away at a private hospital in Kochi on Thursday. The 86-year-old RSS leader, respected by the Sangh for his contributions during the past two decades in building the organisation, was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Kochi.

The body will be kept for public homage at Aluva Town Hall from 10 am to 1 pm on Friday. The funeral will be held at Aluva Thantra Vidya Peedam at 3 pm. He is survived by wife Vijayalakshmi, son Vishnu Prasad, daughter Vishnu Priya, son-in-law Rajesh and daughter-in-law Anupama.

A reputed chartered accountant by profession, PEB Menon was attracted to the Kerala Kshetra Samrakshana Samithi through his association with RSS Pracharak and ideologue late P Madhavji. Later he joined the RSS and served as the taluk and district sanghchalak. He assumed charge as the Kerala Sah Prant Sanghchalak in 1999 and was elevated in 2003 to the post of Kerala Prant Sanghchalak and led the organisation for two decades.