Kerala CM Pinarayi meets PM, Union ministers; urges Centre to approve AIIMS, release aid for Wayanad

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday said that he had personally met and briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other Union ministers about the financial crisis faced by the state.

Reiterating Kerala’s major financial and development demands, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has urged the Centre to approve an AIIMS for the state and release funds for the Wayanad rehabilitation package, among others.

The CM said the state had already identified suitable land at Kinalur in Kozhikode for AIIMS and has sought immediate sanction for the project.

The chief minister has also requested the easing of borrowing restrictions and permission for the state to raise an additional 0.5 per cent beyond the existing limit. He pointed out that a shortfall of Rs 5,100 crore in the borrowing limit has delayed welfare schemes and development projects.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was requested to take steps to ease the state’s fiscal pressure. He said the state faces a GST revenue gap of Rs 9,765 crore.