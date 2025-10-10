Kerala HC intervenes after censor board denies certificate to 'Haal' over beef biriyani scene

KOCHI: The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has denied a screening certificate to the Malayalam film Haal, starring Shane Nigam, citing scenes showing the eating of beef biryani and the depiction of a Thamarassery Bishop among the reasons. The filmmakers have now approached the Kerala High Court, challenging the decision, arguing that the cuts demanded are excessive and infringe upon artistic freedom.

According to the petition filed by producer Juby Thomas and director Muhammed Rafeek of Ernakulam, the CBFC’s Revising Committee viewed the film and concluded that it was “not suitable for unrestricted public exhibition.” The Board said the film could be cleared only for adult audiences and only after carrying out several excisions and modifications.

The directives included deleting dialogues such as “Dhwaj Pranam,” “Abhyanthara Shathrukkal,” “Ganapati Vattam,” and “Sangham Kavalund” (including from subtitles), removing the beef biryani scene, and blurring visuals showing a Rakhi. The CBFC also raised concerns over portions that could hurt Christian sentiments — asking the makers to blur the name “Holy Angels College of Nursing,” delete certain dialogues, and submit written consent from the Thamarassery Bishop’s House for scenes depicting a bishop.

The Board further observed that parts of the film portrayed the police and Kerala state authorities in a poor light and instructed the filmmakers to modify scenes suggesting discrimination against religious groups.

Acting on the petition, the High Court has sought the response of the Central government on the filmmakers’ challenge to the CBFC’s order.