Kerala HC seeks Union govt’s view on denial of film certificate

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court has sought the Centre’s response on a petition against the denial of issuing certificate by the Central Board of Film Certification to the Malayalam movie ‘Haal,’ starring Shane Nigam. The court issued the order on the petition filed by the producer and the director.

The board informed the petitioners that the film has been viewed by the revising committee, and it has come to the conclusion that the film is not suitable for unrestricted public exhibition but may be suitable for public exhibition restricted to adults provided the excisions/ modifications are made.

The board directed the makers of the film to delete the dialogues ‘Dhwaja Pranamam’, ‘Abhyanthara Shathrukkal’, ‘Ganapati Vattam’, and ‘Sangham Kavalund’ (also from subtitles), the scene of eating beef biryani, and blur rakhi.”