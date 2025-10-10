Kerala to introduce AI chatbots that understand local Malayalam dialects for public services

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government has initiated a major push to digitise spoken Malayalam, a move that will enable AI-powered tools to listen and respond to public service queries in local dialects.

The initiative aims to eliminate language barriers for people who lack proficiency in English or even the formal Malayalam dialect. Soon, government websites will be equipped to accept voice commands in regional Malayalam, ensuring seamless access to services.

For instance, an AI chatbot developed for the fisheries department will soon be capable of understanding verbal queries from fishermen across the state.

Using a mobile phone, a fisherman could inquire about housing scheme allotments and receive responses not only from the state department but also from the Union Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying.

A formal agreement to make this technological leap possible was signed on Wednesday with Bhashini (Bhasha Interface for India), a flagship initiative under the Digital India programme of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.

Even prior to the signing of the agreement, Bhashini had begun collaborating with the International Centre for Free and Open Source Software (ICFOSS) to build local language expertise.