Migrant worker beaten up by mob, cops after fleeing employer’s sexual assault

KOZHIKODE: A 19-year-old migrant worker from Assam was brutally assaulted by a mob and subsequently by the police in Koodaranji on Tuesday after a local resident falsely accused him of chain snatching to cover up an alleged sexual assault attempt. The worker, Maminul Islam, was left injured and traumatised by the ordeal that began after he fled from his employer’s house in terror.

The incident unfolded after Islam completed his work at the residence of Saji Mazhuvanchery, 56, a former expatriate. According to Islam’s statement to the police, the homeowner then insisted he perform a body massage, during which Saji allegedly attempted to sexually harass him.

Terrified, the young man immediately fled from the residence. Sensing trouble, the homeowner Saji alleged that the worker ran away after stealing his gold chain and raised an alarm. Following this false accusation, a crowd of local residents quickly gathered and began assaulting the migrant worker. The trauma was compounded when Thiruvambady police officers, who arrived at the scene, also allegedly beat up the worker before taking him to the police station.

“The people never listened to my side of the story and beat me up,” a distraught Maminul Islam stated. It was only during a detailed interrogation at the police station that the truth began to surface. Islam consistently denied the theft and narrated his terrifying account of the alleged sexual assault.

This prompted the police to summon Saji Mazhuvanchery for a detailed questioning. A subsequent search of Saji’s house led to the discovery of the gold chain he had reported stolen, confirming that his complaint was entirely false.