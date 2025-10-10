Mob lynches man to death, case against seven

ALAPPUZHA: Shibu (Saji), 50, of Cheravally, Kayamkulam, died on Wednesday evening after being assaulted by a group of people. Shibu was accused of stealing a gold bangle belonging to the daughter of his neighbour, Vishnu, and pledging it at a private money-lending firm in Kayamkulam on Sunday. On Wednesday evening, the group went to Shibu’s house and assaulted him. He collapsed during the attack and later died.

The Kayamkulam police have registered a case of mob lynching against seven people, including an unidentified person, in connection with his death.

The accused are Ratheesh, Sreeshanth, Kani, Vishnu, Chinju, and Sreenath. Vishnu has been arrested, while his mother Kani is in police custody.

According to the FIR, the attack was carried out with the intent to kill Shibu. Meanwhile, local residents told the police that Shibu had a history of heart disease. The police said a detailed investigation is currently under way.

Kayamkulam DySP T Binukumar said the arrest of accused Vishnu, his wife Chinchu and mother Kani was recorded based on the postmortem report. “As per the postmortem report, a hit received on his head led to the death of Shibu. The blood vessel was cut in the impact of the hit, and he became unconscious. Blood circulation to the brain stopped after that. The accused will be produced in the court on Friday,” the DySP said.