Relief for nearly 600 families as Kerala HC rules Munambam is not Waqf land

KOCHI: In a significant relief to around 600 families—mostly from the fishing community—the Kerala High Court on Friday ruled that the land they inhabit is not Waqf property, rejecting the Kerala Waqf Board’s 2019 declaration.

A Division Bench comprising Justice Sushrut Arvind Dharmadhikari and Justice Syam Kumar V.M. held that the 1950 endowment deed in question did not create a permanent religious dedication in favour of the Almighty, and therefore could not be considered a valid waqf deed under the Waqf Acts of 1954, 1984, or 1995.

"The endowment deed of 1950 never intended to create any ‘permanent dedication in favour of the Almighty God’, but was simpliciter a gift deed in favour of Farooq Management and therefore could never qualify as a waqf deed under any of the Waqf Acts," the court noted.

The court held that the Kerala Waqf Board's (KWB) decision to declare the land as waqf property in September and October 2019 was "bad in law", citing unreasonable delay and blatant violation of statutory provisions.

The bench warned that if such arbitrary declarations were allowed to stand, any structure— including national monuments or government buildings like the Taj Mahal, Red Fort, Niyama Sabha Mandiram (Kerala Legislative Assembly), or even the High Court itself—could be misclassified as waqf property, merely on the basis of old documents.