Tax, non-tax revenues up, says CAG

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Even as the state recorded modest increase in tax and non-tax revenues, overall revenue receipts declined in 2023-24, partly due to the dip in central grants, the CAG report on state finances, that was tabled in the assembly on Thursday, showed.

The state’s own tax revenue increased by 3.28% from Rs 71,968.16 crore in 2022-23 to Rs 74,329.01 crore in 2023-24. Non-tax revenue increased by 8.12% along with a 19.07% increase in the state’s share from central taxes and duties. However, grants-in aid from the Centre decreased by 55.92% -- from Rs 27,377.86 crore in 2022-23 to Rs 12,068.26 crore in 2023-24. The total revenue receipts, sum total of tax revenues, grants in aid and central tax share, declined 6.21% from Rs 1,32,724.65 crore to Rs 1,24,486.15 crore.

The report called for all-out efforts by the government to realise revenue arrears. “There were huge arrears of revenue amounting to Rs 24,462.50 crore as on 31 March 2024 pending collection of which Rs 6,880.85 crore was outstanding for more than five years,” it said. The revenue expenditure, on the other hand, posted a modest 0.48% growth, of Rs 675.41 crore, over 2022-23.