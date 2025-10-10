Yesteryear film producer P Stanley dies

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Yesteryear film producer and writer P Stanley, 81, died here on Thursday after a cardiac arrest. Stanley had also donned the roles of assistant director and scenarist in the film industry in Madras, along with A Vincent and Thoppil Bhasi, for over three decades.

He was the assistant director of around 25 films, notable among them being ‘Velutha Kathreena,’ ‘Enippadikal,’ ‘Asuravithu,’ ‘Thulabharam,’ ‘Nadhi,’ ‘Ashwamedham’ and ‘Nizhalattam.’ Stanley also produced films such as ‘Thoovanathumbikal,’ ‘Mochanam,’ ‘Varadakshina’ and ‘Theekkali.’

He was also the distributor of films such as ‘Rajan Paranja Kadha,’ ‘Tholkkan Enikkun Manasilla’ and ‘Wayanadan Thamban.’ The son of first time Communist leader Polycarp, Stanley was born in 1944 in Kollam. He completed his schooling from Craven School. Stanley also underwent training in journalism and film director from Don Bosco Institute, Madras.

He founded Sithara Printers in Kollam in 1944 and shifted to Madras in 1966. He came back to Kerala in 1990 after undergoing a heart surgery and has been residing at Nalanchira in Thiruvananthapruam.