18 child marriages reported in 10 months, half of them in Thrissur

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Highlighting a worrying backslide that demands immediate response, Kerala in 2024-25 reported the highest number of child marriages compared to the preceding two years.
Data from the women and child development (WCD) department reveals that 18 incidents of child marriage took place in the fiscal until January 15, 2025, compared to 14 in 2023-24 and 12 in 2022-23. Thrissur had the worst figures, reporting 10 of the 18 cases this year. Malappuram followed with three child marriages, while two incidents were reported in Palakkad. Thiruvananthapuram, Alappuzha, and Wayanad reported one incident each.
A look at the numbers also revealed a decline in child marriages prevented over the years.
In 2022-23, officials stopped 108 child marriages. This dropped to 52 in 2023-24 and to 48 between April 2024 and January 2025. As many as eight child marriage attempts were foiled in 2022-23 under the state’s ‘Ponvakk’ scheme, which offers Rs 2,500 reward to those providing information about the crime. Seven cases in 2023-24 and 10 in 2024-25. However, the rise in actual occurrences shows that despite efforts, more cases are slipping through.
WCD officials said the rise in reported cases can partly be attributed to more active reporting and stronger surveillance. Prevention efforts are ongoing across districts, with specific instructions issued for targeted interventions in areas with high case numbers.
“To better understand the root causes, a detailed study on early marriages in the state is being conducted in coordination with the department of demography at the University of Kerala,” said a WCD official. In 2022-23, Palakkad and Malappuram led in child marriages, together accounting for 11 of the 12 incidents reported.
In 2023-24, Thrissur entered the scene with four incidents with Malappuram, while six incidents were reported in Palakkad. In 2024-25, Thrissur has recorded more than half of the state’s total.
While Malappuram has been a major contributor to child marriages, it has also led in prevention efforts, foiling 56 attempts in 2022-23, 21 in 2023-24 and 17 in 2024-25. Idukki stood out too, preventing eight child marriages in 2024-25 and reporting no occurrences. In contrast, Thrissur prevented only three attempts. An expert said the after-effects of the pandemic, economic instability in certain households, and the lingering social acceptance of early marriage in some rural pockets could be among reasons.
“While awareness campaigns are growing, even among the upwardly mobile middle class, there is a tendency to restrict women to domestic roles. This mindset often extends to promoting early marriages for daughters. Though the state’s financial status has improved, studies such as Kerala Padanam 2.0 highlight this persisting pattern. The influence of outdated religious practices, shallow political awareness, and the rise of online platforms that help such practices can also be contributing factors,” noted an expert, wishing anonymity.
J Sandhya, a social activist and former member of Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights said many of the incidents could be runaways too and that parenting styles, social media influences are major contributing factors. “Children are easily manipulated, and social media often has an exploitative side that worsens the problem. Ultimately, parenting plays a crucial role,” she said.