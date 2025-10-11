18 child marriages reported in 10 months, half of them in Thrissur

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Highlighting a worrying backslide that demands immediate response, Kerala in 2024-25 reported the highest number of child marriages compared to the preceding two years.

Data from the women and child development (WCD) department reveals that 18 incidents of child marriage took place in the fiscal until January 15, 2025, compared to 14 in 2023-24 and 12 in 2022-23. Thrissur had the worst figures, reporting 10 of the 18 cases this year. Malappuram followed with three child marriages, while two incidents were reported in Palakkad. Thiruvananthapuram, Alappuzha, and Wayanad reported one incident each.

A look at the numbers also revealed a decline in child marriages prevented over the years.

In 2022-23, officials stopped 108 child marriages. This dropped to 52 in 2023-24 and to 48 between April 2024 and January 2025. As many as eight child marriage attempts were foiled in 2022-23 under the state’s ‘Ponvakk’ scheme, which offers Rs 2,500 reward to those providing information about the crime. Seven cases in 2023-24 and 10 in 2024-25. However, the rise in actual occurrences shows that despite efforts, more cases are slipping through.

WCD officials said the rise in reported cases can partly be attributed to more active reporting and stronger surveillance. Prevention efforts are ongoing across districts, with specific instructions issued for targeted interventions in areas with high case numbers.

“To better understand the root causes, a detailed study on early marriages in the state is being conducted in coordination with the department of demography at the University of Kerala,” said a WCD official. In 2022-23, Palakkad and Malappuram led in child marriages, together accounting for 11 of the 12 incidents reported.