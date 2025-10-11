Kerala will attain nutritional security by 2031: Minister G R Anil

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala will attain nutritional security by 2031, Food and Civil Supplies Minister G R Anil said. He was speaking after presenting a vision document on nutritional safety at the Vision-2031 event organised at Kanakakunnu auditorium here on Friday.

The programme on nutrition was one of the 33 seminars organised by the state government as part of Vision 2031 to receive ideas on Kerala’s future development. Food security is one of the cornerstones of the world renowned Kerala Model, said Finance Minister K N Balagopal.

The farm and land reforms initiated by the state helped in achieving high human development indices.