MP Shafi Parambil injured as CPM, Congress clash in Perambra

KOZHIKODE: A violent clash broke out between CPM and Congress workers in Perambra on Friday. The police resorted to lathicharge and fired tear gas shells to control the situation. Vadakara MP Shafi Parambil suffered injuries on his nose amid police action that included the use of tear gas and baton charge to control the situation. Shafi, who was later admitted to a private hospital in Kozhikode for treatment, has to undergo a surgery.

Eyewitnesses said, chaos unfolded when UDF and CPM supporters came face-to-face near Perambra town. The police intervened as heated arguments turned violent and they resorted to lathicharge and tear gas firing to disperse the protesters. Several UDF activists also suffered injuries, sources said.

The violence is believed to have stemmed from the ongoing tensions related to student union elections at Perambra CKG Memorial Government College.

The unrest began on Wednesday after clashes between SFI and MSF activists over the UDF-backed UDSF’s victory in the college union elections. The police had since declared a local hartal to restore order, but the situation remained volatile.

On Friday, both the UDF and CPM announced separate demonstrations in the town — the UDF in protest against police action and the CPM in retaliation for the alleged attack on Perambra panchayat president V K Pramod during Thursday’s hartal.

As the two groups’ processions advanced toward each other, confrontations reignited, leading to stone pelting, chaos, and police action.

Meanwhile, the Perambra police stated that nearly ten police personnel were injured in the clash, but the UDF workers who were attacked denied the police’s claims.