Muthoot family tops among Keralites in Forbes India Rich List; Lulu's Yusuff Ali richest Malayali

KOCHI: The Muthoot Family has emerged as the wealthiest Malayali family, while Lulu Group Chairman, Yusuff Ali M A, retains his position as the richest Malayali, according to the Forbes India Rich List 2025.

The Muthoot brothers, who run the Kerala-headquartered gold loan NBFC Muthoot Finance, saw their combined wealth soar to $10.4 billion, climbing from the 37th position last year to 23rd this year — a leap driven by surging global gold prices. Last year, the family’s wealth stood at $7.8 billion.

Close behind, Yusuff Ali ranks 49th overall in India, with a net worth of $5.85 billion, cementing his position as the richest individual Malayali entrepreneur.

His UAE-based retail empire, Lulu Group International, continues to expand across the Gulf and Southeast Asia despite a challenging global retail environment.