Kerala IT professional found dead; 'final insta post' alleges sexual abuse by multiple RSS members

Anandu alleged that he was abused by a person named "NM," an active member of the RSS and BJP, who was also a neighbour and someone he trusted like a brother. He said that he was diagnosed with Obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) later in life due to the abuse.

"He constantly abused me, has done a lot of things to my body. I was like a sex tool for him. The sad part is, I only realised that this abuse was the cause of my mental illness when I was diagnosed with OCD. Until then, I believed it hadn’t caused me any problems. He was like a brother and was considered like a relative by my family," Anandu said.

Anandu also alleged that he was subjected to severe sexual and physical abuse at RSS camps by the members of the organisation.

"I have also been sexually abused at RSS camps. I don't remember their names, but I have been abused at the ITC and OTC camps. I was also subjected to physical abuse. They used to beat me with the batons without any reason," he said.

Describing RSS as a source of severe abuse and hatred, Anandu warned against forming close bonds with the members of the organisation.

"There is no other organisation that I absolutely despise. I know it well because I've worked with them for so many years. Never befriend an RSS member. Not only friend, even if it is your family, your father, brother or son, cut them off your life. They carry so much venom. They are the real abusers," he alleged.

Anandu further alleged that he knew several other children who had similar experiences at RSS camps.

"What I've described is just what they have done to me. They have been sexually and physically abusing a lot of children. I'm able to openly say this because I left the organisation. I know nobody would believe me as I don't have any proofs. But my life itself is my proof. I'm doing this as I don't want another child to go through what I suffered," he said.

Urging the authorities to rescue such children and give them counselling, Anandu also called for parents to ensure that their kids are given proper sex education and are made capable of differentiating between good and bad touch.

"No child in the world should go through what I suffered. Parents should ensure it. Children might not be able to open up after an abuse, as they will be scared. parents should build a connection with the child, so they are able to share everything with you," he said.

In the 15-page letter, Anandu also expressed hurt that some people, even those he was once close to, seemed angry with him, wondering whether this was due to his criticism of the BJP and RSS, or because he supported his sister’s choices, including her intercaste relationship.

"Everyone is human. I can’t judge people based on religion, everyone around you is human," he stressed.

He also stated that some people might blame his sister, Ammu, for his decision to end his life, but clarified that she was not at fault.

"She chose her own life," he said, adding an apology to his mother, sister and brother-in-law for taking such a step.

He further stated that he did not have a formal will but requested that his financial liabilities be cleared using his savings in stocks, mutual funds, and digital gold, seeking help from his friends if needed.

Meanwhile, the ruling CPIM and its youth wing DYFI have given written complaints to the police to enquire the allegations detailed in Anandu's social media post.

Calling for an in-depth investigation into the death, DYFI Kerala State Committee Vice Chairman VK Sanoj alleged that the incident exposed the "inhumane face of the RSS."

"Ananthu’s final words lay bare the kind of ideology and actions that the RSS promotes, something society must completely reject,” Sanoj alleged, reported Maktoob Media.

"We must be vigilant to ensure that our children do not end up in such camps. The fact that Ananthu said one should sever ties even if the RSS member is a close relative shows how deeply he was hurt and traumatised," he said.

The police have initiated an investigation to ascertain the circumstances of the death, registering it as a case of unnatural death.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Tele MANAS counsellors at:14416 (OR) 1800-89-14416)