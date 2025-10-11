NH-66 widening on the fast lane in northern Kerala; south lags

KOCHI: The six-laning of NH 66, Kerala’s most ambitious infrastructure project, has split the state into contrasting halves. In the north, smooth, shining highways are taking shape at remarkable speed, while southern stretches — especially through Alappuzha and Thiruvananthapuram — struggle against delays, disputes and design controversies. The drive on these new express corridors will soon come at a cost.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) plans to set up 11 toll plazas across the entire length of NH-66, with two more under consideration. The first of the new plazas, at Mambuzhappalam in Pantheerankavu (Kozhikode), is set for trial this week.

Northern Kerala surges ahead

A success story is unfolding in northern districts. The 39-km Thalappady-Chengala stretch in Kasaragod, developed by Uralungal Labour Contract Cooperative Society (ULCCS), is open to traffic — the first completed leg of the project. South of it, the 37-km Chengala-Nileshwaram and 40-km Nileshwaram-Taliparamba stretches, executed by Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Ltd (MEIL), are powering ahead.

“The main carriageway from Chengala to Taliparamba will be ready by October-end or the first week of November,” said V K Abdul Nizar, liaison officer for MEIL projects in Kerala.

In Malappuram, where construction once drew national attention after a 250-m elevated portion collapsed at Kooriyad in May, work has rebound impressively. The Ramanattukara-Valanchery (39.68 km) and Valanchery-Kappirikkad (37.35 km) stretches are 99.5% complete. Malappuram’s section, executed by KNR Constructions under the hybrid annuity model, is being celebrated for both its pace and visual appeal.

The Vattappara viaduct in Valanchery — Kerala’s longest at 2 km — is already being hailed as one of the most scenic drives in the state. A 116-camera surveillance grid, including 60 rotating 360-degree cameras, is now live along the corridor, with control rooms at Vettichira and Kuttippuram overseeing real-time traffic.