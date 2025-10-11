NH-66 widening on the fast lane in northern Kerala; south lags

KOCHI: The six-laning of NH 66, Kerala’s most ambitious infrastructure project, has split the state into contrasting halves. In the north, smooth, shining highways are taking shape at remarkable speed, while southern stretches — especially through Alappuzha and Thiruvananthapuram — struggle against delays, disputes and design controversies. The drive on these new express corridors will soon come at a cost.
The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) plans to set up 11 toll plazas across the entire length of NH-66, with two more under consideration. The first of the new plazas, at Mambuzhappalam in Pantheerankavu (Kozhikode), is set for trial this week.
Northern Kerala surges ahead
A success story is unfolding in northern districts. The 39-km Thalappady-Chengala stretch in Kasaragod, developed by Uralungal Labour Contract Cooperative Society (ULCCS), is open to traffic — the first completed leg of the project. South of it, the 37-km Chengala-Nileshwaram and 40-km Nileshwaram-Taliparamba stretches, executed by Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Ltd (MEIL), are powering ahead.
“The main carriageway from Chengala to Taliparamba will be ready by October-end or the first week of November,” said V K Abdul Nizar, liaison officer for MEIL projects in Kerala.
In Malappuram, where construction once drew national attention after a 250-m elevated portion collapsed at Kooriyad in May, work has rebound impressively. The Ramanattukara-Valanchery (39.68 km) and Valanchery-Kappirikkad (37.35 km) stretches are 99.5% complete. Malappuram’s section, executed by KNR Constructions under the hybrid annuity model, is being celebrated for both its pace and visual appeal.
The Vattappara viaduct in Valanchery — Kerala’s longest at 2 km — is already being hailed as one of the most scenic drives in the state. A 116-camera surveillance grid, including 60 rotating 360-degree cameras, is now live along the corridor, with control rooms at Vettichira and Kuttippuram overseeing real-time traffic.
Kozhikode’s contrasting tale
Kozhikode presents a study in contrasts. The Vengalam–Ramanattukara (28.4 km) stretch — part of Kozhikode bypass — is almost ready, boasting multiple flyovers, smart junctions and a digital traffic monitoring network. Forty-six CCTV cameras feed into a central control hub at Mampuzha toll plaza. On either ends, toll booths at Mambuzhappalam North and Koodathumpara—each with five lanes on each side—stand ready.
Meanwhile, the Azhiyoor-Vengalam (40.8 km) stretch has become a symbol of delay and discontent. Handled by Adani Infrastructure and sub-contracted to Wagad Infraprojects, work has barely crossed 45% completion. The Taliparamba-Muzhappilangad (30 km) stretch in Kannur, managed by Hyderabad-based Vishwa Samudra Engineering Pvt Ltd, is 78% complete. Engineers here are battling wetlands using prefabricated vertical drains (PVDs) — a specialised technique to stabilise soft soil and extend the road’s lifespan.
The southern struggle
If the north is cruising, the south is crawling. The Kadambattukonam-Kazhakoottam (30 km) stretch—arguably the toughest segment—has managed just 41% progress. Disputes with contractors, material shortages, and repeated protests demanding design tweaks have pushed the finish line to July 2026.
In central Kerala, the Kodungallur–Edappally (26 km) reach is 64% done after months of delay caused by red soil scarcity — an issue now resolved through a tie-up with Cochin Port Trust. The Aroor–Thuravoor elevated corridor (12.75 km) is at 74% completion and likely to finish by June 2026.
(With inputs from Shainu Mohan, Lakshmi Athira, Jithul Narayanan &Arockiaraj J)
Know your working model
Of the stretches, the Thuravoor-Paravoor (38.38 km), Paravoor-Kottankulangara (37.5 km) and Kadambattukonam-Kazhakoottam (29.83 km) are being built on the Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) model. Work on the rest of the stretches is being undertaken on the Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM).
In EPC, a single contractor is responsible for the entire project, from the initial design and engineering to the procurement of materials and final construction.
HAM blends aspects of the EPC and Build, Operate, Transfer (BOT)-annuity models
The cost-sharing equation
The state government is bearing 25% of the land acquisition cost for the widening of NH-66 from Kasaragod to Thiruvananthapuram, except Thalassery-Mahe bypass and Nileshwaram ROB. As per the NHAI’s annual report 2023-24, against a deposit of J1,919.78 crore received from the Kerala government, NHAI has spent J1,702.03 crore on land acquisition alone.